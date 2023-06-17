'There is no point...' - Najam Sethi casts doubts over Pakistan playing in World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has cast fresh doubts over Pakistan travelling to India for the World Cup later this year. With the Asia Cup impasse officially over, it seemed as if Pakistan had agreed to play in India for the World Cup. But Sethi feels they cannot confirm anything now and will wait for the official clearance from the Pakistan government for the same.

"As far as India and Pakistan go, neither the PCB or the BCCI can take decisions. The respective governments only can take decisions. It's our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it's their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad," Sethi said on Friday during the press conference.

Moreover, the PCB Chairman also cleared that the government will first decide whether we will be travelling to India or not for the mega event and then only the venues could be finalised. Sethi's comments come close on the heels of ICC planning to finally announce the already delayed schedule of the World Cup. The draft schedule has already been sent to all the board and PCB's response must have put ICC in a fix now.

"When the time comes, first it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will go. Our decision will rest on these two important conditions. We have told the ICC also that if our government looks into the security considerations and gives us permission, we will come to play in India. If they don't give, how can we come and play in India? Even if the government gives us permission, we have to look at the venues and decide where to play. That comes later. Firstly, the government has to give us the nod. It has to tell us whether we can go or not," Sethi added.

