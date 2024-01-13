JSK vs MICT SA20 2024 pitch report: How will surface at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The Wanderers Stadium.

JSK vs MICT SA20 2024 pitch report: The SA20 now reaches the first weekend and the maiden double-header of the season with four teams in action on a busy Saturday. Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town take each other in the first game of the doubleheader in Johannesburg before the action shifts to Gqeberha for the second game of the day.

Faf du Plessis' return to action would be still dependent on rain after his side - Joburg Super Kings' tournament opener against Sunrisers Eastern Cape was washed out due to rain. There is a chance of the weather gods opening in Johannesburg in the afternoon when the game will be played.

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg pitch report

The iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 26 T20 matches and it is a good batting track. The average first innings score at the venue is 171, which slips to 145 in the second innings. However, there is nothing to separate between victories while batting first or second as it is even Steven at 13 each.

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg - The Numbers Game

T20 Stats

Total T20 Matches - 26

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 13

Average 1st innings Score - 171

Average 2nd innings Score - 145

Highest total recorded - 260/6 By SL vs KEN

Lowest total recorded - 83/10 By BAN vs SL

Highest score chased - 208/2 By RSA vs WI

The lowest score defended - 118/7 By RSA vs BAN

Johannesburg Weather update

According to AccuWeather, there is a 40% probability of rain coming down in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees. The wind is expected to flow at 20 km/h.

Squads:

Joburg Super Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira(w), Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann

MI Cape Town Squad: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Sam Curran, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Tom Banton, Delano Potgieter, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden