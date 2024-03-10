Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Test cricket was and will be the ultimate format': Rohit Sharma reacts to BCCI's red-ball incentive scheme

'Test cricket was and will be the ultimate format': Rohit Sharma reacts to BCCI's red-ball incentive scheme

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has hailed the BCCI's move to introduce the 'Test cricket incentive scheme' in order to promote and encourage the longest format of the game amongst youngsters and those wanting to play for the country in the future. The announcement came after India's 4-1 series win.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2024 9:35 IST
Rohit Sharma appreciated the BCCI's move to introduce a
Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma appreciated the BCCI's move to introduce a Test match incentive scheme in order to promote the longest format of the game

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) move to introduce a 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme'. With an aim to recognise the efforts of players prioritisng the oldest and the longest format of the game and to promote and encourage the longest format of the game amongst youngsters and those wanting to play for the country in the future, TCIS comes as a welcome change given the focus of players shifting to the IPL with the sums of money involved.

"Test cricket was & will be the ultimate format and it’s great to see @BCCI & @JayShah leading the way in prioritizing Test cricket," Rohit said on Twitter (now X) a day after his side sealed a 4-1 Test series win against England in Dharamsala. India beat England by an innings and 64 runs in the series finale.

As per the scheme, the players playing more than 50 per cent of the Test matches in a season will be paid double match fees of what they are paid currently per game. So, for example, if a player is playing 5-6 games out of nine in a season, he will be paid INR 30 Lakh if he is part of the playing XI and if not then the amount of INR 15 Lakh remains the same. Similarly, if a player features in 7 or more games out of the supposed nine, he will be paid INR 45 Lakh and if not part of the playing XI then INR 22.5 Lakh per match.

"This innovative scheme is a testament to BCCI's commitment to recognizing and rewarding the efforts of our players, fostering a sense of financial security and motivation to excel in Test cricket," BCCI said in a release. Reacting to the same during the post-match press conference, head coach Rahul Dravid saw it more as a recognition than a financial incentive and hoped that's the case with players too.

Related Stories
PCB approaches Shane Watson for head coach role of senior men's team

PCB approaches Shane Watson for head coach role of senior men's team

WPL 2024 qualification scenario: How can Gujarat Giants, RCB and UP Warriorz advance to Top 3?

WPL 2024 qualification scenario: How can Gujarat Giants, RCB and UP Warriorz advance to Top 3?

Najmul Hossain Shanto opens up on Nuwan Thushara's hat-trick spell

Najmul Hossain Shanto opens up on Nuwan Thushara's hat-trick spell

“I really hope money is not going to be the incentive to play Tests. It’s just nice that how tough Test cricket can be is being recognised. So, I wouldn’t see it as an incentive to make people play Test cricket, I hope not. I hope it never really comes to that. But I think it is just probably a recognition that this is a tough format,” Dravid said on Saturday, March 9.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement