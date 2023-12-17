Team India reach top of the WTC points table after Pakistan's humbling loss to Australia

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Indian team has played just one series so far in the WTC cycle winning 1-0 against the West Indies

Someone's loss means someone else's gain and this time it is India's as far as the World Test Championship (WTC) points table is concerned as the two-time finalists have gone to the top of the ladder in the ongoing 2023-25 cycle. This was possible after the erstwhile toppers Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia in Perth by 360 runs. Pakistan still have more points (24) than India (16) but the win percentage is the same for both teams - 66.67.

India have played just one series in the current cycle so far against the West Indies in July earlier this year which they won 1-0. A win and a draw gave them 16 points out of 24 available and hence a 66.67 PCT. Pakistan on the other hand, won 2-0 against Sri Lanka but have already lost the first Test of the three-match series against Australia which sees them be level on PCT with India, however, since they have lost a game, they are in the second place.

Pakistan will hope to win at least one Test match Down Under to avoid a severe downward slide as two more losses could seriously hurt their chances of staying in the race for the WTC 2025 final.

Image Source : ICC-CRICKETWTC 2023-25 points table after AUS vs PAK 1st Test

Australia stayed in fifth place while New Zealand and Bangladesh acquire the third and fourth places. The standings will keep changing throughout the next few months with Australia set to play two more Tests against Pakistan, then a couple against the West Indies and then two more against New Zealand.

New Zealand play South Africa and before that, the Proteas play India in a couple of Test matches. India after the South Africa tour will be involved in a five-match home Test assignment against England. After that Bangladesh play Sri Lanka in a couple of Test matches. Hence, there is a lot of Test cricket to be played before the IPL and next year's T20 World Cup and the standings are likely to witness several ups and downs.

