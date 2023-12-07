Team India arrives in South Africa for multi-format tour | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Mohammed Siraj receives a warm welcome in South Africa.

The Indian cricket team received a warm welcome as it set foot in South Africa for the upcoming multi-format tour, starting with the first T20I, slated to be played at the Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, December 10. The Men in Blue landed in the Rainbow Nation to a desi-style welcome and were cheered by the fans at the airport and also posed for selfies.

Watch video:

The tour will begin with the three-match T20I series which is being seen as extremely crucial for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 preparation. After concluding the T20I assignment in South Africa, India will only have a three-match home T20I series in January to play against Afghanistan before the marquee tournament.

Notably, India have claimed T20I and ODI series against the Proteas in South Africa but are still desperately searching for an elusive Test series win in the African country. India last played a Test series in South Africa in 2021-22. The three-match bilateral contest ended in a 2-1 triumph for the hosts.

India's squad for the T20I series vs South Africa:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for the ODI series vs South Africa:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C, WK), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India's squad for the Test series vs South Africa:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna.

