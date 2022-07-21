T20I World Cup 2022: Probable team India squad who might fly to Australia

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India's probable World Cup Squad

Highlights The tournament will be played from October 16, 2022 to November 13, 2022

India will face Pakistan on October 23, 2022

Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa will share India's group

T20 World Cup 2022: India is on a constant spree as they haven't stopped playing since the 2-month-long Indian Premier League (IPL) ended in May. After South Africa, Ireland, and England, team India is gearing up to face the West Indies in three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. India will also play the T20I World Cup in Australia this year and they are considered one of the favorites to clinch the trophy. Keeping the multi-nation event in mind, the Indian team management has been trying youngsters who can feature in the probable squad and it seems like the experiments will continue in the West Indies series too.

5 players who look like making the cut

Looking at South Africa, Ireland and the England T20I matches, for the time being, 5 players look like a certainty in the final squad that will take the flight to Australia in October. Skipper Rohit Sharma, the centurion of the last T20I match against England, Suryakumar Yadav, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and spinner Yuzi Chahal will all feature in the Indian side and the stakes on them will be extremely high when India start their World Cup campaign. Apart from all these five players, Harshal Patel, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja will also make the cut.

The Probable Squad:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Qualifiers commence on October 16, 2022

The qualifiers of the T20 World Cup 2022 will start on 16th October 2022. It will feature four different teams. Former T20I World Cup champions Sri Lanka and West Indies will feature in it. The tournament will be played from October 16, 2022, to November 13, 2022.

