T20I World Cup 2022: India's squad likely to be announced today

T20I World Cup 2022: As the much-awaited T20I World Cup is approaching, the fans are already gearing up for the marquee tournament that will be played in Australia. Four teams have announced their squads for the World Cup including Australia and England. Whereas, the Indian fans wait in anticipation as the men in blue are yet to name their squad. However, as per reports, the selection committee will have a meeting today, 12th September to pick the squad for the fabled T20I World Cup.

Many of the spots might be decided but there will be some places up for grabs as the selectors will do some brain work. The Indian team that went into the Asia Cup 2022 will possibly see a few changes as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is nursing his knee after surgery. The team had only three fast bowlers in the main squad for the Asia Cup and more seamers can be included. Reports claimed that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have also regained complete fitness which can allow the selectors to pick them. Both were out of action from the Asian Cup due to injuries.

Jasprit Bumrah is India's premier fast bowler while Harshal Patel has also risen the ranks and is a key bowler for the men in blue. Bringing in Bumrah and Harshal can lead to one or two fast bowlers being dropped. However, Axar Patel can replace Jadeja.

The T20I World Cup will be played from October 16 in Australia. India is in Group 2 in the Super 12 alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers. The men in blue will lock horns against their arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 before facing a qualifier on October 27. The final will be played on 13th November.

