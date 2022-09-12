T20 World Cup Squad: Harbhajan Singh backs Umran Malik's selection, writes 'Can be our trump card'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Umran Malik

Former T20 World Cup winner and one of India's greatest spinners, Harbhajan Singh has backed the selection of pace sensation Umran Malik for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 2007 World Cup winner put a tweet on Monday where he was seen backing Umran, who has excelled ever since bursting on to the scene of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Who all wants to see today Mr 150 Umran malik in the World Cup team for India ?? Can be our trump card on those bouncy pitches in Australia.. Any thoughts ?" Harbhajan posted on Twitter.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its selection committee set to meet in Mumbai on Monday, the squad for the T20 World Cup will be announced. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, and Harshal Patel are already facing tough competition to make the team for the showpiece event.

Umran who has been a pace sensation for the country delivered the second-fastest ball in the IPL. Umran clocked a delivery at a speed of 157 kmph, while he was only surpassed by Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans, who clocked at 157.3 kmph.

Umran's sensational IPL saw him scalp 22 wickets, including a fifer. His performance did not go unnoticed and was picked for the T20I series against South Africa. He would later feature in the T20I series against Ireland as well.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer made his debut against Ireland in June, having not featured in the South Africa series. He was also part of the Indian team for the T20 series against England.

Alongside Umran, Arshdeep Singh was also picked for team India and has already become an integral member of the team. With competition for places, it is hard to see Umran make the T20 World Cup Squad as Jasprit Bumrah will also return to the Indian team set-up.

It now remains to be seen whether Umran makes the Indian team or not as the selectors will likely announce the Indian team for the T20 World Cup and the home series against Australia on Monday evening.

