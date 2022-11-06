T20 World Cup, Points Table: It's knock out time! From opponents to schedule, know everything about semifinals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Semifinals Detais

The Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup 2022 has come to an end with four teams being qualified for the semifinals. The games ahead will be knock-outs and all the teams who managed to qualify for the next stage will want to reach the final on the 13th of November.

How did the teams qualify for the semifinals? What is the final Points table? When will be the matches played?

Let's find out everything in detail.

How many teams participated in the Super 12 stage?

There were two Groups consisting of six teams each in the Super 12 stage.

How did the teams qualify for the semifinals?

The two teams that finished in the top two positions in their respective groups after playing five matches with all the other members of the group, made it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Who qualified from Group 1?

With 7 points from all five matches played, New Zealand topped the points table of Group 1 with a Net Run Rate of +2.113 and became the first team to progress to the semifinals.

When it comes to Australia and England, both finished with 7 points, But Team England raced ahead of the Kangaroos due to better NRR. While the defending champions Australia finished the Super 12 with -0.173 NRR, England outclassed them with +0.473 and became the second semifinalists.

Who qualified from Group 2?

The fates of Group 2 teams were decided on November 6th, when South Africa lost to the Netherlands. Pakistan grabbed the golden opportunity and defeated Bangladesh finishing second on the points table with 6 points. On the other hand, India ended their Super 12 journey on a high note after defeating Zimbabwe and being the table-toppers with 8 points.

Now the question arises, who will face whom in the semifinals?

Team India ended as the table-toppers of Group 2, and therefore they will face the team which is on the second spot of Group 1 i.e. England. On the other hand, Pakistan finished at the second position and they will lock horns with the table-toppers of Group 1 i.e. New Zealand.

Details about the semifinals are as follows:

When will be the first semifinal match?​​

9th November: New Zealand vs Pakistan - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

When will be the second semifinal match?

10th November: England vs India - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

At what time will the semifinal matches be played?

Both the semifinal matches will be played at 1:30 PM IST

Latest Cricket News