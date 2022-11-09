Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: 'We certainly don't want to see an India versus Pakistan final' - Jos Buttler

With little over 24 hours to go for the second T20 World Cup semifinal, the England captain Jos Buttler has started playing his mind games and vowed that his team does not want to see an India vs Pakistan final. Butlter’s England and India are set to collide in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval. The English team is struggling with injuries to Dawid Malan and Mark Wood as Buttler is optimistic about their involvement on Thursday.

"We certainly don't want to see an India versus Pakistan final and we will try to spoil their party. They are a good team," said Buttler.

"We have got to the point where we wanted to be. Everyone is excited about playing in the semifinal. Obviously, we are really excited about the match against a great Indian team. We like to be in such a situation,” the England skipper said while asked about his team’s performance.

Optimitic approach by England on Malan and Wood

"Both Malan and Wood are doubtful. But we would see how they are on match day. We trust our medical team. We need guys to be fit. Full faith in every member of our squad. Going back to the Pakistan tour we gave chance to a lot of youngsters and they did well. Phil Salt has a fantastic mindset, especially for T20Is. He is someone who looks to perform," Buttler added while speaking to the press.

Suryakumar Yadav to decisive role

"He (Suryakumar) has been great to watch. He is a batter who has a lot of shots. But you need one ball to dismiss the batter and we would be desperate to do that," said Buttler.

The Indian star has been in brilliant form and is the third-highest scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 with 225 runs in five matches. He has so far scored three fifties and is also the No.1 batter in the ICC T20I batters’ standings.

India vs England in Adelaide Oval

India will take on England at the Adelaide Oval where the Indian team has a perfect record of two wins in two. Another win for India will see them reach their third T20 World Cup final having previously won the title in 2007 and ending runners-up in 2014.

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 10), with Starsports Network broadcasting the match in India.

