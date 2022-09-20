T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand announce their World Cup squad, record 7th appearance for this player | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BLACKCAPS) New Zealand team in action

Highlights Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand for the 3rd time in T20I World Cup

Team New Zealand will board the flight to Australia on October 15, 2022

Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham who are not centrally contracted have also been included in the side

T20 World Cup 2022: Finally, after a long wait, the Blackcaps have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Kiwis have a 15-member-squad in place with Kane Williamson as their leader. New Zealand, who are considered one of the best teams across all the formats made it to the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2021. They lost to Australia but this time around, they will want to cross the finishing line.

The finalists of the 2021 T20 World Cup have made three changes to their squad as compared to last year. Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, and Finn Allen have been added to the squad as they have replaced Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson, and Todd Astle. Surprisingly, Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham, who opted out of New Zealand's central contract have also been included in the World Cup squad. This will be Kane Williamson's third T20 World Cup as the skipper of the side. Martin Guptill is all set to achieve a milestone. This will be the opener's seventh T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen will play their first T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ | New Zealand's THIS all-rounder follows Trent Boult's footsteps, denies central contract

Before departing for Australia, the Kiwis will play a triangular series against Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Kiwis play 7 T20Is in just 8 days and they will treat it as a dress rehearsal for the marquee event. This triangular series will start on 7th October and will go on till 14th October. Kane Williamson and his men are scheduled to fly out for Australia on October 16, 2022. The current World Test Champions, who failed to cross the finishing line in the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup will want to change their fortunes and add yet another ICC Trophy to their cabinet.

New Zealand Squad:

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

