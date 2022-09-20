T20 World Cup 2022: Mankading no more against Spirit of the Game, Explaining ICC's new set of rules

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 16 in Australia.

T20 World Cup 2022: After the never-ending debate around the do's and don't of the "Spirit of the Game", the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now decided to move "Mankading" from the "unfair play" section to the "run out" section. These developments and changes in the rules of the gentlemen's game come ahead of the T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in Australia late in October. These new playing conditions will be in effect from 1st October 2022.

In a statement released by ICC, the game's top body has made some changes in the Playing Conditions. On top of that is the controversial Mankad rule. ICC has moved the run-out from the unfair play to the regular run-out section.

Under the "Running out of the non-striker" rule, ICC has stated, "The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the ‘Unfair Play’ section to the ‘Run out’ section. Previously looked down as unfair play, running out a non-striker for backing up too much will now be considered as a regular run-out," ICC clarified.

A new batter will face if a batter is caught out

Ahead of the marquee event in Australia in October- November 2022, ICC has made a change to this rule too. Under this rule, ICC has mandated that a new batter will take the strike if a batter is caught out even if the crease has been crossed. Earlier, if a batter crossed the crease before getting caught out, the non-striker used to face the upcoming ball. But now regardless of the crease crossing, a new batter will face the ball if a catch is taken.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESA catch being taken on the boundary.

The use of Saliva to polish the ball banned

Another notable rule change in the books of International cricket is the ban on using saliva to polish or shine the ball for more swing. Due to Covid-19, this prohibition was in place when International cricket resumed in Jul 2020, but now ICC has banned the usage of saliva completely. The players used to shine the ball with their sweat in the post-Covid times, which shall continue.

In-match penalty on slow over-rate in ODIs

The in-match penalty rule which was introduced in T20Is in January 2022 will now also be implemented in ODI cricket. Under this rule, if the bowling side fails to complete their overs in the given time, an additional fielder was brought inside the 30-yard ring for the remaining overs of the innings. This rule will now be implemented in ODI Cricket as well.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESA view of a cricket ground.

Other notable chenges:

ICC has listed other major changes too ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

1. Now an incoming batter will get less time to get ready to take strike in ODIs and Test Cricket. Earlier, the incoming batter used to get 3 minutes in ODIs and Test cricket. Now he/she will get 2 minutes in both formats. Failing to adhere to it, the fielding captain can appeal for a timed out. For T20Is, the time is unchanged. The incoming batter will get 90 seconds as usual.

2. Also, if a striker goes beyond the pitch to play a ball, the ball will now be called a dead ball. If any ball forces the batter to go beyond the pitch the ball will also be called a no-ball. This means a bowler can't bowl the ball wide enough which can force the batter to leave the pitch on either side to play the ball.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESA look at the cricket pitch.

3. In addition to these playing conditions, ICC has also clarified that any unfair and deliberate movement in the field while the bowler is running to bowl could now result in giving five penalty runs to the batting side.

4. Also, if a bowler sees the batter coming down the pitch before he/she enters into his/her delivery stride, the bowler will not be able to throw the ball in an attempt to run out the striker.

The new playing conditions were recommended by the Men's Cricket Committee which is led by Sourav Ganguly. This was also shared with the Women's Cricket Committee and it supported the changes too.

