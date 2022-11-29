Suryakumar Yadav set to be India's number 3 in T20Is? BCCI eyeing overhauling in limited overs cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is eyeing an entire overhauling of the Indian cricket team for the T20I format. India's approach in the shortest format of the game has been questioned for a very long time. In their lead-up to the all-important T20 World Cup, the team management and skipper Rohit Sharma were pretty vocal about how the Indian team was planning to play with an aggressive approach, but none of it was visible as soon as the T20 World Cup began.

India crashed out of the T20 World Cup after they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Jos Buttler's England in the semi-finals. A humiliating loss of 10 wickets not only posed serious questions about team India's approach but also about what the future holds for them. After this loss, head coach Rahul Dravid was bombarded with questions about the future of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin, but he safely dodged the question by saying that it was very early to talk about them.

As per reports in PTI, it is now being learned that the BCCI is planning to move ahead of Sharma, Kohli, and Ashwin as far as the T20 format is considered. PTI quoted sources close to the BCCI and mentioned that the BCCI is eyeing a complete overhauling of the T20I team and are planning to field a brand new eleven for the next edition of the World Cup.

The source further quoted:

The BCCI never asks anyone to retire. It is an individual decision. But yes, with just a handful of T20Is scheduled in 2023, most of the seniors will concentrate on ODIs and Test matches in that cycle. You don't need to announce retirement if you don't want to. You will not see most of the seniors playing T20 next year.

In these kinds of circumstances, the only question arises about India's number three. Virat Kohli over the years has been India's consistent face in this position and if the BCCI leaves him out for the next edition, they will have to consider the option of handing it over to Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai-based batsman had a stellar run in the World T20 and took the world with his 360 degrees style of play. If India are to adapt to the aggressive template, they certainly will need someone like SKY to help them clinch the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time.

