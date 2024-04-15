Sunrisers Hyderabad survive Dinesh Karthik scare in IPL match of a lifetime with 549 runs scored, win by 25

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) almost lost twice in less than three weeks after scoring 270-plus in the 2024 edition of the IPL but have won on both occasions as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eventually lost the steam chasing down a record 288 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a run-fest of the highest order. As many as 549 runs were scored, a record aggregate for an IPL match and not many times you see a team scoring 262 and end up on the losing side as Dinesh Karthik with 35-ball 83 kept going, just didn't give up and eventually ensured that RCB didn't lose much on the NRR.
Highest totals in IPL
287/3 - SRH vs RCB (Bengaluru, 2024)
277/3 - SRH vs MI (Hyderabad, 2024)
272/7 - KKR vs DC (Visakhapatnam, 2024)
263/5 - RCB vs PWI (Bengaluru, 2013)
262/7 - RCB vs SRH (Bengaluru, 2024)
Highest match aggregate in IPL
549 - RCB vs SRH (287/3, 262/7) in Bengaluru, 2024
523 - SRH vs MI (277/3, 246/5) in Hyderabad, 2024
469 - CSK vs RR (246/5, 223/5) in Chennai, 2010
459 - KXIP vs KKR (245/6, 214/8) in Indore, 2018
458 - PBKS vs LSG (257/5, 201) in Mohali, 2023