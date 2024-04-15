Monday, April 15, 2024
     
  5. Sunrisers Hyderabad survive Dinesh Karthik scare in IPL match of a lifetime with 549 runs scored, win by 25

Sunrisers Hyderabad have achieved immortality on a Monday night in Bengaluru, having smashed the highest total in IPL history and eventually finished on the winning side but not before a Dinesh Karthik special, who kept his side in the game till the 18th over. 549 runs were scored in the match!

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2024 23:33 IST
Dinesh Karthik's 35-ball 83 kept RCB in the game but 288
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Dinesh Karthik's 35-ball 83 kept RCB in the game but 288 was always going to be tough as Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved their fourth win of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) almost lost twice in less than three weeks after scoring 270-plus in the 2024 edition of the IPL but have won on both occasions as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eventually lost the steam chasing down a record 288 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a run-fest of the highest order. As many as 549 runs were scored, a record aggregate for an IPL match and not many times you see a team scoring 262 and end up on the losing side as Dinesh Karthik with 35-ball 83 kept going, just didn't give up and eventually ensured that RCB didn't lose much on the NRR.

Highest totals in IPL

287/3 - SRH vs RCB (Bengaluru, 2024)

277/3 - SRH vs MI (Hyderabad, 2024)
272/7 - KKR vs DC (Visakhapatnam, 2024)
263/5 - RCB vs PWI (Bengaluru, 2013)
262/7 - RCB vs SRH (Bengaluru, 2024)

 

Highest match aggregate in IPL

549 - RCB vs SRH (287/3, 262/7) in Bengaluru, 2024
523 - SRH vs MI (277/3, 246/5) in Hyderabad, 2024
469 - CSK vs RR (246/5, 223/5) in Chennai, 2010
459 - KXIP vs KKR (245/6, 214/8) in Indore, 2018
458 - PBKS vs LSG (257/5, 201) in Mohali, 2023

