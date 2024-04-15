Sunrisers smash record 287 in Bengaluru run-fest after Travis Head's fourth fastest IPL ton, rip RCB apart

Follow us on Image Source : AP Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen starred for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Orange Army smashed the highest total in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) continue to break records for fun in the 2024 edition of the IPL as they have surpassed their feat of smashing the highest total of tournament history 17 days later at M Chinnaswamy Stadium against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, April 15. Sunrisers scored a total of 287 runs in their innings, which is the highest-ever in IPL and second highest in T20 history just behind Nepal's 314 in the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year against Mongolia.

Travis Head was the star of the show for the Sunrisers as he smashed his maiden T20 century, off just 39 balls, which is the fourth fastest in IPL history after Chris Gayle (30), Yusuf Pathan (37) and David Miller (38). Head just kept going after the RCB bowlers as if it was his last day of playing cricket. The pitch was a belter and he, followed by Heinrich Klaasen just didn't stop. Sunrisers smashed the highest number of sixes by a team in an innings (22) in the IPL and Abdul Samad with 37* off 10 provided the finishing touches. The less said about the bowling figures for RCB, the better.

Highest totals in IPL

287/3 - SRH vs RCB (Bengaluru, 2024)

277/3 - SRH vs MI (Hyderabad, 2024)

272/7 - KKR vs DC (Visakhapatnam, 2024)

263/5 - RCB vs PWI (Bengaluru, 2013)

257/5 - LSG vs PBKS (Mohali, 2023)

Most sixes in an innings by a team in IPL

22 - SRH vs RCB (Bengaluru, 2024)

21 - RCB vs PWI (Bengaluru, 2013)

20 - RCB vs GL Bengaluru, 2016

20 - DC vs GL (Delhi, 2017)

20 - MI vs SRH (Hyderabad, 2024)

Fastest century by a batsman in IPL

30 balls - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI (Bengaluru, 2013)

37 balls - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI (Mumbai, 2010)

38 balls - David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB (Mohali, 2013)

39 balls - Travis Head (SRH) vs RCB (Bengaluru, 2024)

42 balls - Adam Gilchrist (Deccan) vs MI (Mumbai, 2008)