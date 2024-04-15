Monday, April 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sunrisers smash record 287 in Bengaluru run-fest after Travis Head's fourth fastest IPL ton, rip RCB apart

Sunrisers smash record 287 in Bengaluru run-fest after Travis Head's fourth fastest IPL ton, rip RCB apart

Sunrisers Hyderabad have smashed the highest total of IPL history against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday, April 15 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's 39-ball century and Heinrich Klaasen's 67 guided SRH to 287 as the Orange Army bettered their own record, 17 days later.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2024 22:38 IST
Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen starred for Sunrisers
Image Source : AP Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen starred for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Orange Army smashed the highest total in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) continue to break records for fun in the 2024 edition of the IPL as they have surpassed their feat of smashing the highest total of tournament history 17 days later at M Chinnaswamy Stadium against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday, April 15. Sunrisers scored a total of 287 runs in their innings, which is the highest-ever in IPL and second highest in T20 history just behind Nepal's 314 in the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year against Mongolia.

Travis Head was the star of the show for the Sunrisers as he smashed his maiden T20 century, off just 39 balls, which is the fourth fastest in IPL history after Chris Gayle (30), Yusuf Pathan (37) and David Miller (38). Head just kept going after the RCB bowlers as if it was his last day of playing cricket. The pitch was a belter and he, followed by Heinrich Klaasen just didn't stop. Sunrisers smashed the highest number of sixes by a team in an innings (22) in the IPL and Abdul Samad with 37* off 10 provided the finishing touches. The less said about the bowling figures for RCB, the better.

Highest totals in IPL

287/3 - SRH vs RCB (Bengaluru, 2024)

277/3 - SRH vs MI (Hyderabad, 2024)
272/7 - KKR vs DC (Visakhapatnam, 2024)
263/5 - RCB vs PWI (Bengaluru, 2013)
257/5 - LSG vs PBKS (Mohali, 2023)

 

Related Stories
'Beyond Bumrah, there is no one': Brian Lara tears into Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in IPL 2024

'Beyond Bumrah, there is no one': Brian Lara tears into Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in IPL 2024

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live: RCB losing wickets in clumps as Markande, Pat Cummins run through; 5 down

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live: RCB losing wickets in clumps as Markande, Pat Cummins run through; 5 down

RCB drop Maxwell, Siraj vs SRH: Here's a look at playing XIs for IPL 2024 Match 30

RCB drop Maxwell, Siraj vs SRH: Here's a look at playing XIs for IPL 2024 Match 30

Most sixes in an innings by a team in IPL

22 - SRH vs RCB (Bengaluru, 2024)
21 - RCB vs PWI (Bengaluru, 2013)
20 - RCB vs GL Bengaluru, 2016
20 - DC vs GL (Delhi, 2017)
20 - MI vs SRH (Hyderabad, 2024)

Fastest century by a batsman in IPL

30 balls - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI (Bengaluru, 2013)
37 balls - Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI (Mumbai, 2010)
38 balls - David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB (Mohali, 2013)
39 balls - Travis Head (SRH) vs RCB (Bengaluru, 2024)
42 balls - Adam Gilchrist (Deccan) vs MI (Mumbai, 2008)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement