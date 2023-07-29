Saturday, July 29, 2023
     
Stuart Broad announces shock retirement in the middle of 5th Ashes Test, brings end to illustrious career

Stuart Broad is playing his 167th Test match and the remaining two days of the fifth Ashes game at the Oval will be his last in an England shirt.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2023 23:49 IST
Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test cricket
England pacer Stuart Broad has announced a shock retirement from Test cricket in the middle of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia. Broad, who has 602 wickets to his name in the longest format of the game will bowl for the final time in international cricket when England come out to win the final Test at the Oval in the hope to draw the series 2-2. Broad, who is only the second pacer after James Anderson to take 600-plus wickets in Test matches, will bring an end to his 17-year illustrious career at the highest level.

More to follow...

