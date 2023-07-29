Stuart Broad announces shock retirement in the middle of 5th Ashes Test, brings end to illustrious career

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test cricket

England pacer Stuart Broad has announced a shock retirement from Test cricket in the middle of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia. Broad, who has 602 wickets to his name in the longest format of the game will bowl for the final time in international cricket when England come out to win the final Test at the Oval in the hope to draw the series 2-2. Broad, who is only the second pacer after James Anderson to take 600-plus wickets in Test matches, will bring an end to his 17-year illustrious career at the highest level.

More to follow...

