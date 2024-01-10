Steve Smith to lead in Pat Cummins' absence as Australia announce squad for ODI series against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith.

Steve Smith will be seen donning the leader's hat yet again for Australia as the selectors have asked him to lead the 13-player squad that has been announced to take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series at home starting February 2.

Regular captain Pat Cummins has been rested for the series alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who comprise the Australian fast-bowling cartel.

Two quicks from Western Australia, Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson, have been named in the squad to amp up the pace battery in the absence of Australia's seasoned pacers.

While Morris has earned his maiden call-up in the format, Richardson has been added to the squad for the first time since Australia's tour of Sri Lanka in 2022.

Australia's ODI squad vs West Indies

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

More to follow.......