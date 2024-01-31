'I'm averaging 60' - Steve Smith slams critics questioning his future as Test opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steven Smith.

Steven Smith has slammed his critics who are questioning his future as a Test opener for Australia. Smith averages 60.00 as an opener in Tests and highlighted the same while responding to the naysayers during the pre-series media interaction on Wednesday, January 31.

"There was a lot of commentary around I’d failed in two or three innings or whatever it was, I had a not out and two low scores,” Smith was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket ahead of the first ODI against the West Indies.

"And now I think I’m averaging 60 as an opener.

"I didn’t really read too much into it. It was just another position. I’ve batted against a new ball numerous times, coming in early, so, for me, it’s just a position I’m just playing and that’s it."

Smith mentioned that he is "enjoying it up top" but will bat wherever the team needs him to.

"I’ll bat really wherever the team needs me to. I’m comfortable up top, I’ve enjoyed the first couple of weeks of it," he said.

"I don’t know if they see fit to move me back down or what, I’ll do whatever the team needs, but for now, I’m enjoying it up top."

Smith backs Marnus Labuschagne to come good

Smith has also backed his teammate Marnus Labuschagne who is going through a lean patch in the red-ball circuit. Australia's ODI captain for the West Indies series has advised Labuschagne to go back to the basics and trust himself.

"I think he’ll be the first to admit that he probably hasn’t got the scores on the board that he would have liked, but I think he feels like he’s batting well and we know how good of a player he is," Smith said.

"I think as batters we’re always sort of searching for that perfection, and sometimes when you do try that little bit too hard it makes it that little bit further away.

"He’s definitely a thinker, sometimes maybe an overthinker, which I’ve said to him as well.

"It’s about sort of going to the basics and trusting yourself and doing all the work you want to do in the nets. But when you get out in the middle, it’s just about focusing on that ball coming down at you and playing each one to the best of your ability."