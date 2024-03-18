Retired Wanindu Hasaranga returns to Test cricket, set to miss initial IPL 2024 games for SRH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wanindu Hasaranga against South Africa in Test match in 2020

In a major breaking in Sri Lanka Cricket, the star spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been included in the Test squad for the upcoming Bangladesh series starting on March 22. Hasaranga famously took Test retirement last year to focus on white-ball cricket but is set to make his return in a shock for the fans.

Bangladesh host Sri Lanka in two Tests from March 22 to April 3 and Hasaranga is part of the 17-member team under Dhananjaya de Silva's captaincy. Hasaranga will miss the initial Indian Premier League 2024 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Hasaranga, 26, announced his Test retirement on August 15 last year citing a reason to play more franchise cricket. Sri Lanka have played only one Test match since Hasaranga's retirement and are yet to register a win in the ICC World Test Championship 2022-25 cycle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Hasaranga for his base price of INR 1.5 crore in the player auction for the IPL 2024. Hasaranga has been in sensational form in both T20 and ODI cricket and was awarded a T20I captaincy after Sri Lanka's disastrous ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign.

Sri Lanka Test squad for the Bangladesh series: Dhananjaya De Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara.

More to follow...