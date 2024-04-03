Sri Lanka claim fourth spot on WTC points table after 2-0 series win over Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/X Sri Lankan cricket team.

Sri Lanka have claimed the fourth spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after hammering Bangladesh by 192 runs in the second Test and claiming the two-match series 2-0.

The win has given a major boost to Sri Lanka's PCT (Points Percentage System). Their PCT before the start of the second Test was 33.33 but has now spiked to 50.00.

They are only behind New Zealand (third), Australia (second) and India (first) on the ladder. On the other hand, the series loss at the hands of the Dhananjaya de Silva-led side has hurt Bangladesh.

The Bangla Tigers went into the second Test with a PCT of 33.33 and the heavy defeat in Chattogram has dented their PCT as it now stands at 25.00.

World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. India 9 6 2 1 74 68.51 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50 3. New Zealand 6 3 3 0 36 50.00 4. Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 24 50.00 5. Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66 6. West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 7. Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 15 25.00 8. South Africa 4 1 3 0 12 25.00 9. England 10 3 6 1 21 17.50

The second Test belonged entirely to Sri Lanka. They posted 531 on the board as six of their players registered half-centuries. Bangladesh, in reply, folded for 178 under relentless pressure applied by Asitha Fernando who bagged a four-wicket haul.

Despite having the option to enforce a follow-on, Sri Lanka decided against it and batted again. They added 157 more runs to their lead and set a daunting target of 511 for the hosts to win the contest. Fifties by Mominul Haque (50) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (81*) ensured Bangladesh batted better but not well enough to chase the target down.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side got packed for 318. Lahiru Kumara was the stand-out bowler for the visitors in the second innings. He bagged 4/50 and led Bangladesh's demolition job. Kamindu Mendis was awarded the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series honour.