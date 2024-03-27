Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma to become first Mumbai Indians player to achieve elusive IPL milestone

Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs for the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The right-handed batter has aggregated 5084 runs. Kieron Pollard is the second-leading run-getter with 3412 runs for the franchise.

Updated on: March 27, 2024 10:03 IST
Rohit Sharma.
Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma is standing at the threshold of an elusive IPL milestone - something that no other Mumbai Indians player has managed to achieve in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former MI skipper is set to become the first Mumbai Indians player to feature in 200 IPL games.

No other Mumbai Indians player has achieved the milestone. Kieron Pollard, who stands retired from the cash-rich league is the second-most capped Mumbai Indians player in the tournament with 189 games.

List of the most capped Mumbai Indians players

S. No. Player Matches
1. Rohit Sharma 199
2. Kieron Pollard 189
3. Harbhajan Singh 136
4. Lasith Malinga 122
5.  Jasprit Bumrah 121
6.  Ambati Rayudu 114
7. Hardik Pandya 93
8.  Suryakumar Yadav 85
9. Krunal Pandya 84
10. Sachin Tendulkar 78

Notably, Rohit has played for only two teams in his IPL career. He kicked off his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers (DC) and played 45 games for them before getting picked by Mumbai Indians.

MI are slated to face Sunriseers Hyderabad (SRH) in the eighth game of the ongoing season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 27). In all likelihood, the fixture in Hyderabad will be Rohit's 200th IPL game for MI.

Meanwhile, the five-time IPL champions will be eager to register their presence on the points table after a loss in their season opener against Gujarat Titans (GT).

The newly-appointed MI skipper Hardik Pandya is facing a lot of backlash since his appointment was made public and needs a win desperately to silence the naysayers. He was criticised severely by many cricket experts after MI's six-run loss to GT in Ahmedabad.

Hardik opened the bowling himself and brought Jasprit Bumrah into the attack in the fourth over of the match. He came to bat at No. seven during MI's run chase and failed to get the side over the line.

