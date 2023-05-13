SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram wins toss, Hyderabad opt to bat

SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram wins toss, Hyderabad opt to batSRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants lock horns against each other in the 58th match of IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The two teams are in desperate need of wins. SRH have 8 points in 11 games and need all four wins to reach the safe 16-point mark. Meanwhile, LSG have 11 points in 11 games and need 3 wins to go above 16. Hyderabad are on 9th in the points table and Lucknow are at 5th.