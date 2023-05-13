Saturday, May 13, 2023
     
Live now

SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad are in a must-win territory in IPL 2023 as they face Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad. SRH are at 8 points in 10 games and LSG have 11 points in 11 games. Follow for the Latest Updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2023 15:17 IST
SRH face LSG
SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram wins toss, Hyderabad opt to bat

SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants lock horns against each other in the 58th match of IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The two teams are in desperate need of wins. SRH have 8 points in 11 games and need all four wins to reach the safe 16-point mark. Meanwhile, LSG have 11 points in 11 games and need 3 wins to go above 16. Hyderabad are on 9th in the points table and Lucknow are at 5th.

Live updates :SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Latest Updates

  • May 13, 2023 3:17 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    LSG's Playing XI

    Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

    LSG's subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria.

  • May 13, 2023 3:16 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    SRH's Playing XI

    Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen.

  • May 13, 2023 3:14 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Krunal at toss

    We wanted to bat first as well, but I don't mind bowling either. It has been an up and down season for us. You have to play well, that's what matters. The surface looks good and it will play the same. We have a couple of changes. Prerak and Yudhvir are in for Hooda and Mohsin.

  • May 13, 2023 3:09 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Markram at toss

    We will bat first. It looks a good wicket. I think it will be on the dry side. Hopefully we get a good score and put that scoreboard pressure on them. You need to balance the conditions and what's working for us. In day games you can't see the pitch changing too much. We are in an exciting position, hope we will display our best. We have a batting all-rounder (Sanvir Singh) making debut for us.

  • May 13, 2023 3:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    SRH opt to bat

    Aiden Markram has won the toss and SRH will be batting first. We have a debutant coming in guys. Sanvir Singh to make his IPL debut for SRH. 2 changes for LSG as well

  • May 13, 2023 2:50 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    What is on line?

    The game is very crucial for both sides. SRH have 8 points in 10 games and need all four wins to reach the safe number of 16 points. Meanwhile, LSG have 11 points in 11 games and need all three wins to go past the 16 number. It would be interesting to see whether they can qualify on 15, but 17 shall be a surety.

  • May 13, 2023 2:43 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Team squads

    SRH squad:

    Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik

    LSG squad:

    Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma

  • May 13, 2023 2:38 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Hyderabad up against Lucknow

    Hello and Welcome to match number 58 in IPL 2023. It's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

