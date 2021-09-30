SRH vs CSK | MS Dhoni becomes first player to complete 100 catches for a single team in IPL

Thursday, September 30, 2021
     
SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021: Dhoni took three catches during the match against SRH which completed the dismissals of Jason Roy (2), Priyam Garg (7), and Wriddhiman Saha (44).

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2021 22:06 IST
MS Dhoni
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

MS Dhoni

Veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni on Thursday became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to take 100 catches for a single franchise. He achieved the feat during match 44 of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

Dhoni took three catches during the match against SRH which completed the dismissals of Jason Roy (2), Priyam Garg (7), and Wriddhiman Saha (44). With the catches, Dhoni reached the milestone of 100 for CSK as a player, surpassing Suresh Raina who stand second with 98 catches. 

Overall, Dhoni has taken 119 catches in IPL, 19 others were taken during his two-year stint with Rising Pune Supergiants. 

Taking about the game, Chennai bowlers restricted Sunrisers to 134 for seven with Saha top-scoring for the side. Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo were the pick of the bowlers, snaring five wickets between themselves. 

Chennai are aiming to become the first team to make the playoffs this season while Sunrisers are hoping to stay alive in the race, albeit mathematically. 

 

