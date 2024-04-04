SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 18 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ SRH SRH and CSK players at the IPL 2024

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will eye a winning return when they clash against each other in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a heavy seven-wicket defeat while defending 163 against Gujarat Titans in their last game. Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad have won one of their opening three games in IPL 2024 and are currently placed in the sixth position in the points table.

Ruturaj Gaiwkad-led Chennai Super Kings also witnessed a shock 20-run loss against Delhi Capitals in their first game. However, Chennai are placed in the third spot in the points table with two wins in three games in IPL 2024. CSK have recorded four wins in their last five meetings against SRH and will enter the upcoming clash as favourites.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 18th T20 match

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: Friday, April 5 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (vc)

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Abhishek Sharma: The young Indian batter has been in red-hot form in the IPL 2024 with 124 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 200. Abhishek top-scored with 29 runs against Gujarat Titans in the last game and was the top-scorer when Sunrisers last players against Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Chennai's new skipper is yet to register a fifty in IPL 2024 having scored just 62 runs in three innings. He scored just one run against Delhi in the last game but has been the best batter for his team for the last couple of years. Gaikwad also boasts an impressive record against SRH having scored 99 off 57 in the 2022 edition and 35 in the last meeting in 2023.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 18 probable playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.