Squash World Cup: India continue their winning run against Japan, to face Malaysia in semi-final

India's winning run in the ongoing Squash World Cup continued on Thursday as well as they registered an incredible comeback win against Japan to top their group. They had already qualified for the semi-final after two 4-0 wins over Hong Kong China and South Africa earlier in the tournament. However, things weren't as easy against Japan.

Abhay Singh lost the opening match to Tomotaka Endo in three games. However, former World number 10 Joshna Chinappa staged a brilliant comeback to level up. Perhaps, Chinappa fell behind twice in the game against Satomi Watanabe but eventually won the match with the scoreline reading - 2-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5, 7-5. Saurav Ghosal then played yet another match comprising of five games to take India into lead before Tanvi Khanna won easily against Akari Midorikawa.

"It was just emotional winning this match. I knew it was going to be hard coming in. Satomi’s had some great results on tour, so honestly I’m just relieved to get through. It’s such a quick game and there’s really no room for error. Both of us hit some great shots at times and it was anybody’s game today," Chinappa said after the match.

India will now face Malayisa in the semi-final who lost to Egypt by 3-1 margin in the other group. On the other hand, Japan will face the challenge of Egypt in the other semi-final.

Results:

Pool A: Egypt beat Malaysia 3-1 (Karim El Hammamy beat Sai Hung Ong 7-1, 7-3, 7-0; Fayrouz Aboelkheir lost to Aira Azman 5-7, 7-5, 3-7, 7-2, 3-7; Aly Abou Eleinen beat Darren Pragasam 7-1, 7-0, 7-1; Kenzy Ayman beat Xin Ying Yee 5-7, 7-4, 7-3, 2-7, 7-5).

Australia beat Colombia 4-0.

Pool B: India beat Japan 3-1 (Abhay Singh lost to Tomotake Endo 6-7, 6-7, 2-7; Joshna Chinappa beat Satomi Watanabe 2-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5, 7-5; Saurav Ghosal beat Ryunosuke Tsukue 7-6, 6-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5; Tanvi Khanna beat Akari Midorikawa 7-4, 7-1, 7-1).

