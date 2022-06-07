Miller reveals how he handles pressures and says he now understands his game better

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV David Miller on how he understands his game better

If there was ever a fairytale story to be told, it certainly would be the one that includes David Miller and his IPL journey. When Miller first walked into IPL, he was perceived as this explosive batsman who could turn games around with the merit of his skills. He had been a permanent member in the Kings XI Punjab setup along with Glenn Maxwell, he was destructive and managed to work his magic time and again on the opposition. Not only with the bat, but on the field too Miller can do the unthinkable.

But times changed, and so did Miller's fate. The South African batter went through a rough patch and was released by Kings XI Punjab. From here on, the situation only worsened and Miller was dropped from his national side too. Miller found a new franchise in the form of Rajasthan Royals but could not do much with them also. But as they say, things change for good. Rajasthan, in desperation to win their second IPL title released Miller who was later picked up by the Gujarat Titans before IPL 2022 and the rest is history.

Miller amassed a total of 481 runs and closed 4 vital games for the first-time franchisee. He was electric on the field and gave it all out when saving runs for his team. Miller who has now opened up on his process said "Scoring the number of runs I did, closing out a couple of games is something I looked forward to before the start of IPL. Batting in the middle order, you do want to finish off games. So it was nice to tick that box". Miller who was in a destructive form said that he understands his game better now and as a result, he doesn't feel the heat when the match is hanging in the balance. Miller is just five matches away from completing 100 games for his national side and he believes that he brings a lot of clarity and composure to the South African dressing room.

(Inputs from PTI)