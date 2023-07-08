Sourav Ganguly's Birthday | 'Lots of love daadi': Wishes pour to former Indian captain on his special day

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly's Birthday: Former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly on July 8, 2023, celebrates his 51st Birthday. The iconic Indian leader is away from cricketing action for a long time but his memories from the field are still afresh in the minds of fellow cricketers, fans and competitors. Many have flooded social networking sites to send wishes to Ganguly.

From Suresh Raina to Irfan Pathan, numerous cricketers have poured their wishes to the former captain. "Wishing you an incredible day filled with joy, success, and happy memories. From leading our nation with passion to inspiring generations, you've been a true legend on and off the field. Keep shining, Dada!" Raina wrote on Twitter.

"Wishing my first Indian captain a very happy birthday. Lots of love daadi. Have a great year ahead Sourav Ganguly," Irfan Pathan wrote. Yuvraj had a cheeky message on Ganguly's Birthday. "When you’re planning the next prank with dada without him knowing that he is the one who will actually be pranked. Happy birthday dadi! Loads of love always," Yuvraj's tweet read.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also sends his wishes

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also took the social media platform to send his wishes to Ganguly. Shah recently worked with the former Indian captain when Ganguly was the BCCI President. "Happy Birthday, Dada! May the almighty bless you with good health and prosperity. Have a great year ahead and I look forward to seeing you soon," Shah wrote.

Ganguly has played for India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. He scored 7212 runs at an average of 42.17 in the longest format and also belted 16 centuries. In the One day format, Ganguly amassed 11363 runs at an average of 41.02 and hit 22 tons.

