  5. 'Some 90s are...': Wasim Jaffer, Bumrah lead reactions as Dhruv Jurel plays gutsy knock on tricky Ranchi pitch

'Some 90s are...': Wasim Jaffer, Bumrah lead reactions as Dhruv Jurel plays gutsy knock on tricky Ranchi pitch

Dhruv Jurel played a career-defining knock in only his second Test match for India scoring a valiant 90 when his team was sliding down the barrel on a tricky pitch in Ranchi against England. Wasim Jaffer and Jasprit Bumrah were among several others to heap praise on Jurel.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: February 25, 2024 14:14 IST
Dhruv Jurel salutes after getting his maiden Test fifty
Image Source : AP Dhruv Jurel salutes after getting his maiden Test fifty against England in Ranchi

Dhruv Jurel, the 23-year-old Indian batter came off age in Test cricket in just his second game for India as he found himself in as tough a situation as it could get and came out trumps. Jurel not only smashed his maiden Test fifty for India, but also lived through the whole range of batting in the format in those 149 balls. Jurel first got his eyes in and was watchful, before he started playing the ball on merit and when he surpassed his fifty and India were eight wickets down, used the long handle to good effect.

When R Ashwin got out at the score of 177, Jurel was batting on 10 and ended up scoring a brilliant 90. The UP wicketkeeper batter did miss out on a well-deserved century but added 130 runs with the tailenders to help India reduce the deficit to just 46. Praises galore for Jurel with Jasprit Bumrah labelling it 'top drawer' on his Instagram story.

Wasim Jaffer referred to Jurel's salute celebration suggesting that was everyone's reaction to the stumper's gutsy knock. Chennai Super Kings came up with the cliche line 'some 90s are...' better than centuries and this one actually may be given the situation India found themselves in. Virender Sehwag, on the other hand, hailed Jurel's temperament. Here are some of the reactions:

Jurel may have missed his century but ensured that India are still in the game. England, on the other hand, would be feeling that they missed a chance of getting a lead of at least 100 with the way they bowled, especially on the second day. The pitch is only going to deteriorate further and India will need to bowl out England for as low a total as possible.

