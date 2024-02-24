Sobhana Asha creates history with best bowling figures by Indian bowler in WPL history

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sobhana Asha against UP Warriorz in the WPL game on February 24, 2024

After a dramatic thriller in the opening game on Friday, the fans witnessed another nail-biter in the second match of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bangalore defended 157 by just two runs against UP Warriorz to kick off their campaign with a win.

A young wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh and debutant Sabbhineni Meghana recorded quickfire fifties to help RCB post a challenging total and then experienced spinner Sobhana Asha bowled a match-defining spell in the 17th over to snatch away two big points from UP Warriorz.

Sobhana, the 32-year-old leg spinner, took five wickets while conceding just 22 runs off her four overs to set a new record for best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in tournament history. She became the first-ever Indian bowler to pick five wickets in WPL history and fourth overall.

Sobhana's 5/22 also emerged as the second-best bowling figures after Delhi's all-rounder Marizanne Kapp who took five for 15 against Gujarat Giants last season.

Best bowling figures by Indian bowlers in WPL history:

Sobhana Asha (RCB) - 5/22 vs UP Warriorz Saika Ishaque (MI) - 4/11 vs Gujarat Giants Saika Ishaque (MI) - 3/13 vs Delhi Capitals Shikha Pandey (DC) - 3/23 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Deepti Sharma (UPW) - 3/26 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

After claiming the Player of the Match award, Sobhana shared her emotions and said that she was only thinking of winning in front of home fans. She also talked about her battle with Grace Harris where the latter recorded a huge six.

"A lot of struggle, a lot of hard work and finally, the victory is sweet," Sobhana Asha said during the post-match presentation. "Not thinking about my five wickets, very happy that we won our first game in front of our fans. I knew that the situation would be something like this and I visualised, did my homework as well. (On her control) That is one of my strengths. Grace was going against the turn and I knew if I pull the length back and slow it up, she might get a top edge or get bowled. I was ready to get smashed but I was sure I would get her out."