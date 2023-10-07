SL vs SA: Aiden Markram shatters all-time record to register fastest ODI World Cup hundred in just 49 balls

Saturday, October 07, 2023
     
Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball century against Sri Lanka to boost South Africa to a huge total in their opening ICC World Cup 2023 match. Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock also smashed centuries to help South Africa dominate Sri Lankan bowlers in Delhi.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2023 18:27 IST
Aiden Markram vs Sri Lanka in World Cup on Oct 7, 2023
Image Source : GETTY Aiden Markram vs Sri Lanka in World Cup on Oct 7, 2023

Aiden Makram scripted history as he smashed the fastest hundred in the ICC ODI World Cup history on Saturday, October 7. Markram recorded a 49-ball century against Sri Lanka in South Africa's opening World Cup 2023 match to shatter Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball hundred record achieved during the 2011 edition in India.

Markram scored 106 runs off just 54 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes to boost South Africa to a mammoth total at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen also recorded brilliant centuries to tear apart Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

