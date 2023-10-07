SL vs SA: Aiden Markram shatters all-time record to register fastest ODI World Cup hundred in just 49 balls

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aiden Markram vs Sri Lanka in World Cup on Oct 7, 2023

Aiden Makram scripted history as he smashed the fastest hundred in the ICC ODI World Cup history on Saturday, October 7. Markram recorded a 49-ball century against Sri Lanka in South Africa's opening World Cup 2023 match to shatter Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball hundred record achieved during the 2011 edition in India.

Markram scored 106 runs off just 54 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes to boost South Africa to a mammoth total at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen also recorded brilliant centuries to tear apart Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News