Tuesday, June 11, 2024
     
  SL vs NEP pitch report, T20 World Cup: How will surface at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida play?

Sri Lanka will take on Nepal in a crunch Group D encounter in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Lauderhill, Florida as they look to stay alive in the qualification race. Florida has been a bit wet due to the deep tropical moisture but if the match does take place, Sri Lanka will be eyeing a win.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2024 16:13 IST
Nepal have played just one match in the T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : CAN X Nepal have played just one match in the T20 World Cup 2024 so far and lost against the Netherlands

Sri Lanka will be up against Nepal in a do-or-die clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup debut for Central Broward Park Turf Stadium in Lauderhill in Florida on Tuesday, June 11. Sri Lanka having suffered losses against South Africa and Bangladesh have found themselves in a soup needing to win both their remaining games to have a chance of making it to Super 8. However, the weather in the Southeastern region in the States might have different ideas with the deep tropical moisture forming and the area is witness heavy rains.

Nepal, on the other hand dragged the Netherlands to the 19th over in a low-scoring game but will have to pull up their socks, if they have to challenge Sri Lanka. This will be the first-ever encounter between the two teams in any of the formats.

Central Broward Regional Park Turf Stadium, Lauderhill in Florida pitch report

Florida is probably the most experienced cricket venue in the United States but the weather may prove to be a dampner. If we do get some cricket in Lauderhill, the wickets are generally good here at the Central Broward Park Turf Stadium. In 16 matches at the venue, the average batting first score is around 165, which is quite decent and means that the teams are able to score around 170-180, which will be a relief from the 110-120 snail-pacers in New York.

The team batting first has won 11 matches here with four being won by the team chasing, which is a sort of against the grain in T20 cricket as most of the captains winning the toss to tend to field first. It has been the case in the ongoing tournament as well, but it is slowly changing since the results in the Australia-England and India-Pakistan matches. However, with the rain around, if it does allow a match to happen, expect the team winning the toss to field first.

