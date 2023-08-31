SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Matheesha Pathirana shines in Sri Lanka's thumping win over Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SRI LANKA CRICKET Matheesha Pathirana celebrating against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup game on August 31, 2023

Sri Lanka recorded a comfortable five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Asia Cup 2023 match on Thursday, August 31. The young pacer Matheesha Pathirana took four wickets to bowl out Bangladesh on just 164 runs and then fifties from middle-order batters Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama helped the Island nation to a crucial win.

Hit with injuries to key players, both teams fielded young sides in their opening game of the tournament. Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and handed his debut to opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim. But Bangladesh struggled for a positive start with Maheesh Theekshana removing Tanzid on a duck in the second over of the match.

Mohammad Naim also departed after scoring just 16 runs and Bangladesh were down to two wickets with just 25 runs on the scoreboard. Bangladesh fans were further stunned when Pathirana dismissed Shakib on an impressive delivery in the 11th over. In-form Najmul Shanto tried to balance the game with some sensible cricket and added 59 runs for the fourth wicket with Towhid Hridoy.

Captain Dasun Shanaka gave Sri Lanka a breakthrough with Hridoy's wicket in the 24th over and then Bangladesh's innings collapsed without any fight. Shanto played an admirable knock of 89 off just 122 balls with the help of seven fours but didn't get any support from the other end. Pathirana picked the highest four wickets while Theekshana took two for 19, including a wicket of Shanto to bowl out Bangladesh on 164 runs in 42.4 overs.

Similar to Bangladesh, the hosts also struggled for a good start with both openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka departing with just 25 runs on the scoreboard. Struggling Kusal Medis registered another disappointing knock as Sri Lanka lost their third wicket in the first ten overs.

But Sadeera and Charith played some cautious cricket in the middle overs to add stability. Both batters were defensive with their approach to avoid throwing wickets and put Sri Lanka on track for an easy win. Sadeera scored 54 off 77 balls before getting dismissed on Mahedi Hasan's delivery but Charith remained unbeaten on 62 off 92 balls to see Sri Lanka win by five wickets in 39 overs.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

