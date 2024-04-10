Sixes, dropped catches, 26 runs: Shashank, Ashutosh nearly pull it off for PBKS in thrilling last over - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma took Jaydev Unadkat for a ride in the last over but SRH pacer had the last laugh

Jaydev Unadkat would have his heart in his mouth seeing the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad and Rahul Tripathi dropping catches one by one at deep mid-wicket, long-off and deep square leg respectively with two of them going for six while defending 29 runs in the last over against the Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadvindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9. However, Unadkat had the last laugh and won the game for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by just two runs.

The over started with Ashutosh Sharma smashing a half-tracker straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder. Nitish Reddy timed his jump to perfection, got to the ball but spilt it and couldn't take it on the second grab and it went over the rope. A couple of wides later, Samad parried it over the long-off boundary and not one person in the SRH camp could believe what was happening.

Unadkat kept making Ashutosh hit towards the longer boundary and succeeded in not going for a boundary in the next two deliveries with the PBKS batter running a couple of doubles. The equation was 11 needed off two and it seemed that Sunrisers had it in their control, which they did from the start of this over before Rahul Tripathi decided to hand Ashutosh another life. But this time it was just a single

Shashank finally got a strike in the over and lofted the half-volley outside the off-stump over the long-off boundary for a huge six. Unadkat went for three sixes but could have gotten Ashutosh out three times. However smashing 29 in one over was too much for Ashutosh and Shashank in the end and thankfully for Sunrisers, there was no Punjab heist in the store.

Sunrisers now have three wins in five games while the Kings have two as the Orange Army moved into the top half of the table.