Shreyas Iyer slapped with heavy fine following KKR's last-ball defeat to Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens

The loss against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (April 16) was Kolkata Knight Riders's second of the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Their first defeat came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2024 13:25 IST
Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs 12 lakhs of his match fees for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences. Iyer and his players were unable to run through their overs in time during the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday (April 16).

"Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 17," BCCI's statement read.

Notably, Shreyas is the latest entrant on the list of captains who have been penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate. Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant have already been fined for the same offence.

Iyer had a game to forget as he could merely aggregate 11 runs off seven balls with the help of one four and a maximum. The right-handed batter was pinned in front of his stumps by Rajasthan's premier leggie Yuzvendra Chahal.

Iyer tried to go for a slog sweep but failed to make any contact and was struck on the back leg in front of the stumps. He was declared out on the field but decided to challenge the decision using a review.

However, to Iyer's disappointment, the decision was upheld and the KKR skipper was forced to make his way back to the dressing room.

KKR lost the game on the last ball of the match despite scoring 223 batting first as Jos Buttler powered Rajasthan to their joint-highest run chase (successful) in IPL history. Iyer admitted that the defeat was a "bitter pill to swallow" and credited Buttler for playing a brilliant knock.

"It’s a funny game at the end of the day, he was striking the ball cleanly and timing them so well, have to take it on the chin and move on. I mean at this point of time you see that you bowl your best deliveries, a little bit hit or miss and you are sent out of the ground, it’s good that it happened now rather than it happening in the later stages of the tournament, good learning for us," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

