Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda

Indian Internationals Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube will reportedly miss out on Mumbai's quarterfinal match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament. The 41-times Ranji Trophy winner will face Baroda in the last-eight clash from February 23 at home.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Iyer will be missing the clash due to back spasms, while Dube has picked up a side strain injury. The 29-year-old Iyer played one match for Mumbai in the lead-up to the India vs England Test series. He scored 48 in the game against Andhra in his lone appearance of the current season.

Notably, Dube's absence will be a major headache for Ajinkya Rahane's team as the all-rounder was in some form during the tournament. In six innings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Dube smashed two centuries and two-half centuries before picking an injury in his side's last league game against Assam. He made an 87-ball ton against Assam and a knock of 117 from 130 balls to boost his batting resume.

In the bowling too, Dube played a big hand for the Mumbai side. He bowled 67 overs and took 12 wickets at an average of 12.08.

Notably, Iyer has played two Test matches of the series against England before being left out of the squad for the next three Tests. He complained of back spasms after the second game but was cleared for selection for the third Test. However, he was not picked and Sarfaraz Khan replaced him in the third Test.

Iyer also missed out on the last edition of the Indian Premier League due to back injury. Nitish Rana captained the Kolkata Knight Riders in his absence. He will be playing in the tournament this year if passed fit.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aditya Dhumal, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Roystan Dia