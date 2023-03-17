Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Star player to wait 10 days for knowing IPL availability

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Shreyas Iyer in action for KKR in IPL 2022

India star player Shreyas Iyer's availability in the upcoming Indian Premier League is still unknown. Iyer who pulled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to a back injury was also ruled out of the ongoing ODI series. Iyer is the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders who are still waiting on his fitness condition. According to a new update on his injury, Shreyas will have to wait for 10 days to know his exact condition.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet issued a statement on the Iyer situation. Iyer got injured after India's tour to Bangladesh. He was ruled out of the New Zealand ODI series. Recently a report by Cricbuzz stated Shreyas Iyer's back scan result isn't promising. The report further stated that Iyer consulted specialist Abhay Nene in Mumbai, who works for Bombay and Lilavati hospitals. Iyer has been advised by the doctor to undergo the normal procedure to rest and rehab and to come back after 10 days to have a clear picture of his immediate and long-term future.

In his IPL career, Iyer has played 101 matches and has played 2776 runs. He has registered the highest score of 96 runs and has smashed 19 half-centuries.

KKR might have to look at other captaincy options in case, he is unavailable. The team is expected to meet in a few days to have a discussion on the new skipper if there is a need. There has been speculation that Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, or Nitish Rana can take the role of captaincy for the team.

The IPL is set to begin on the 31st of March and KKR will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on April 1.

