IPL 2020: R Ashwin will bring lot of experience, says Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer

Image Source : TWITTER/DELHICAPITALS File photo of Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (right).

Delhi Capitals’ preparations are on for their season opener against Kings XI Punjab, whom they face on Sunday in Dubai in the Dream 11 IPL 2020. And if their coach Ricky Ponting is to be believed the side is more than ready for the opening encounter, which comes after more than five-month break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

While DC skipper Shreyas Iyer has been pivotal for the team by leading from the front, he has been remarkable in managing a team that has many senior Indian players including the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma. This time around, he is captaining further Indian stars in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, who have captained Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the past.

When asked how he looks at senior player’s preparations, 28-year-old Iyer said their contribution is going to be vital while pointing out that spinner Ashwin has a larger role to play.

“They have been great in the training so far and they also bring in a lot of experience for the squad. It’s going to be a big task playing in the unfamiliar condition in Dubai and so they certainly will help us a lot. Also, pitches are expected to turn slow in Dubai later, someone like Ashwin bring in a lot of experience,” Iyer said during DC’s virtual press conference from Dubai.

Talking about the unusual challenge of staying in a bio-secure bubble, Iyer said they are trying their best to follow rules and find ways to entertain themselves but added the team will certainly miss the fans.

“It’ unusual for all of us and it is a challenge. Being in the bio-secure bubble is very different. But we are trying hard to follow the rules and do activities keep ourselves entertained. We will be later briefed today on what are the dos and don’ts for celebration on the field. Among all this, we will certainly miss all the excitement and adrenaline that fans bring to the match inside the stadium,” he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage