Shoaib Malik to rejoin Fortune Barishal; available for team's next BPL game on February 3

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shoaib Malik at ICC World Cup 2021 in UAE

After a controversial exit last week, the veteran Pakistan cricket will be rejoining Fortune Barishal and is available for the team's next Bangladesh Premier League 2024 game on February 3. Fortune Barishal registered their second win of the season in Malik's absence and next play league leaders Khulna Tigers.

Malik, 41, left the side after recording three low-score knocks last week. Rumours of match-fixing also emerged in the media for the player's sudden departure but Shoaib thrashed those reports citing pre-committed media engagement in Dubai.

"I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumours circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal," Malik said. "I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai. I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be."

Meanwhile, Fortune Barishal owner Mizanur Rahman revealed that Shoaib's contract with the team was till February 14 and the player had informed them about his absence.

The former Pakistan captain has scored only 29 runs in three innings for Tamim Iqbal-led side in BPL 2024. He famously linked 18 runs in his over against Khulna Tigers as Fortune Barishal failed to defend 187 runs. He overstepped three times in an over which led to match-fixing rumours.

Barishal also failed to defend a big total against Chattogram Challengers in their first game after Shoaib's exit but they showed some signs of returning to form with a dominant 49-run win against Sylhet Strikers in their latest match on January 30. Fortune Barishal are placed in the fifth position in the points table with just two wins in five games this season.