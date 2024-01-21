MIE vs GG, ILT20: From pitch report to records, all you need to know about Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

MIE vs GG, ILT20: MI Emirates and defending champions Gulf Giants are all set to have a crack at each other in the 4th match of ILT20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. After making a winning start to their title defence in the second season of the league, James Vince's Giants are up against Nicholas Pooran-led Emirates, who went down in their season's curtain raiser.

The Giants defeated Sharjah Warriors by 31 runs with their batters working in perfect synergy to take the team to 198 before Jamie Overton guided the bowling unit to restrict the Warriors to 167. Overton was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 3/29 in 4 overs. On the flip, the Emirates were conquered comfortably by Dubai Capitals in the second match of the tournament. The Emirates could muster only 159 runs from their first innings before Capitals' Rahmanullah Gurbaz powered guided the team past the target with his 81-run knock from 39 balls.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi isn't a high-scoring one statistically, especially in the first innings. Teams batting first have not been able to muster even 140 runs on average. There have been only two scores of over 200 at the venue. Teams batting second have had enjoyed more success however, that has come mostly when the first innings score is not big. Out of 75 T20s played here, batting first sides have won 34 of them, while the teams chasing have been victorious on 41 occasions.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - The Numbers Game

Stats - T20 matches

Total Matches - 75

Matches won batting first - 34

Matches won bowling first - 41

Average 1st innings Score - 138

Average 2nd innings Score - 126

Highest total recorded - 225/7 (20 Ovs) By IRE vs AFG

Lowest total recorded - 77/10 (19.3 Ovs) By SCOW vs BANW

Highest score chased - 167/5 (19 Ovs) By NZ vs ENG

Lowest score defended - 93/8 (20 Ovs) By THAIW vs PNGW

Squads:

Gulf Giants Squad: James Vince(c), Usman Khan, Jordan Cox, Jamie Smith(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Richard Gleeson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanchit Sharma, Gerhard Erasmus, Rehan Ahmed, Zuhaib Zubair

MI Emirates Squad: Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Will Smeed, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Zahoor Khan, Trent Boult, Kusal Perera, Odean Smith, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, Asif Khan, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Rohid Kha