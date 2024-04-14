Shamar Joseph makes IPL debut, Lucknow Super Giants drop Naveen-ul-Haq

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shamar Joseph.

West Indies' pace sensation Shamar Joseph makes his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants in their away clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Joseph comes in for pacer Naveen-ul-Haq as LSG look to add more miles in their pace department.

Kolkata have won the toss and have asked Lucknow to bat first in the 28th match of the tournament. LSG are wearing a maroon and green jersey instead of their usual blue kit in the clash against the Kolkata side. They introduced the jersey as a tribute to Bengal's famous club Mohun Bagan. LSG enjoy an unbeaten 3-0 record against KKR.

Both sides have made changes and confirmed the same at the toss. "We'll bowl first. Feels nostalgic, the crowd is electrifying and this was what we missed playing out of Kolkata, great feeling to be back. I've no idea about the conditions, the last game was a belter, but we're professionals and will have to adapt. Bowling first, so Rinku goes out, Harshit Rana comes in," Iyer said at the toss.

"I would have bowled first, but this does look like a good pitch. It was important to recover on a short turnover, it's just about making sure that everyone is rested and recovered well. Few changes - Padikkal and Naveen-ul-Haq miss out, Shamar Joseph and Deepak Hooda are back. Mohsin Khan is back as well," Rahul said at the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy