Shakib Al Hasan scripts history for Bangladesh; enters exclusive record books following 3rd ODI vs England

With 75 runs and four wickets, Shakib Al Hasan put in a match-winning performance in the third ODI against England. With this performance, Shakib became the first bowler in the history of Bangladesh cricket to take 300 wickets in 50-over cricket.

Most ODI Wickets For Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan: 300

Mashrafe Mortaza: 269

Abdur Razzak: 207

Mustafizur Rahman: 142

Rubel Hossain: 129

Also, it is worth noting, that with 659 wickets against his name, Shakib is also the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh across formats. Not only this, Hasan became just the third player in the history of international cricket to have 300 wickets and 6000 ODI runs to his name. The other two all-rounders are Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi.

As far as the series against England is concerned, Bangladesh managed to eke out a win on the last One Day to finish the series 1-2. The last match saw Bangladesh batting first and putting on a just-about-par total of 246 runs. Shakib (75), Rahim (70), and Shanto (53) were the stars with the bat. Chasing 247, Bangla Tigers had England reeling at 55/3 at one stage. No English batter could really get going as Shakib starred with the ball in hand, taking four wickets at a phenomenal economy of 3.50.

Islam and Hossain also took two wickets each, while Fizz and Mehidy chipped in with one wicket a piece. England eventually lost the game by 50 runs.

