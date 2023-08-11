Shahnawaz Dahani fumes at Rashid Latif's gaffe; likely to face disciplinary action

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shahnawaz Dahani

The frustration of not getting picked for national sides can often result in players losing their cool and the same was on display after Pakistan's newly-appointed chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq selected Pakistan's ODI squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan and the eagerly anticipated Asia Cup 2023.

Two major highlights of the squad announcement that caught everyone's attention were the return of pace-bowling allrounder Faheem Ashraf and the snub of the left-handed batter Shan Masood who was appointed as vice-captain of the side not very long back.

After the announcement was made, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif took to Twitter and shared a stat which highlighted the list of Pakistan bowlers with impressive performances in List A cricket. The list didn't have Shahnawaz Dahani's name and it didn't go down well with the right-arm pacer who responded to Rashid's tweet with his List A stats and captioned it as, " Seems as if Dahani is not a Paksitani pacer??"

The 25-year-old pacer didn't stop there. He put out another tweet saying "Not even single journalist or cricket analyst even dared to ask questions or show these stats to selectors #Ripsportsjournalism." Rashid took cognizance of his mistake and replied to Dahani saying "My mistake Dahani I will make new."

However, in a surprising move, Dahani deleted his tweets but not before netizens took screenshots of the same. As per reports, Dahani might have to face disciplinary action because of his tweet targetting journalists. He is currently playing in the Lanka Premier League for Dambulla Aura and represented Pakistan A in the recently culminated Emerging Asia Cup where he bagged a five-wicket haul in the game against Nepal.

While Pakistan went on to win the tournament after defeating India in the summit clash as Tayyab Tahir scored a match-winning ton, Dahani couldn't produce performances similar to the one against Nepal.

Latest Cricket News