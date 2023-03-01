WATCH VIDEO: Shahid Afridi takes dig at Babar Azam while comparing him to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shahid Afridi on Babar Azam

Pakistan's cricketing system is a very unique one and the people associated with it, be it in the past or the present always find a way to stay in the news and in the headlines. The same applies to former Pakistan chief selector and skipper Shahid Afridi. The legendary all-rounder has always spoken his mind and interestingly he doesn't mince words, but this time around he might have taken things too far by taking a dig at Babar Azam, Pakistan's skipper for all formats.

The former Pakistan skipper feels that Babar hasn't done anything extraordinary till now and he is yet to establish himself as a genuine match-winner. Afridi agrees with the fact that Babar Azam is one of the best players in the world, but as far as his finishing abilities go, Shahid Afridi doesn't seem to be pretty impressed. Babar Azam has been scoring consistently across formats for the past few years, but when it comes to the shortest format of the game, the T20 format, he struggles to up the ante and score accordingly.

Shahid Afridi while speaking to a local news channel said:

The Pakistan skipper was awarded two major ICC awards in 2022. Azam won the e ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year Award and the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Award. He was also appointed as the captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year

