WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team train ahead of 3rd IND vs AUS Test at Holkar Stadium, Indore

The Indian Test team led by Rohit Sharma has been nothing else but dominating in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India are currently 2-0 up in this four-match Test series and they have retained the title for the fourth time in a row. According to the initial plans, the third Test match was scheduled to be played in Dharamshala, but it was later moved to Indora and will now be contested in the Holkar Stadium. The third Test match is scheduled to begin on March 1, 2023, and will go on till March 5, 2023, if there is play on all 5 days.

Australia in particular have a lot to address. They have already lost two Test matches and they can't certainly win the trophy anymore. The mighty Aussies will have to operate without their regular skipper Pat Cummins and designated opener David Warner. Both of them have flown back to Australia and this leaves a huge void in the visiting team. Steve Smith will operate as the captain of the side and he will be hoping to get some runs as well. The stand-in Australian skipper has been far from impressive and he will have to things around pretty quickly if Australia are to level the series.

India, on the other hand, have a problem to address and they will have to take some hard calls. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma's wingman, and the vice-captain of the side for the first two Test matches has been extremely mediocre with the bat. Rahul's slump continues and it looks as if he just doesn't want to get out of it anytime soon. KL Rahul who opens the batting for India might be rested for the final two Test matches and might have to make way for youngster Shubman Gill. Australia have now lost a record of 32 Test matches to India and they will not like to add any more losses to this tally when they take the field against India at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadka

