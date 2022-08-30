Shaheen Afridi injury: Pakistan pacer might hit training nets soon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shaheen Afridi in the 2021 edition of the ICC World Cup

Shaheen Afridi injury: Just before the start of the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, team Pakistan was jolted by a huge setback. A knee injury to their star pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled him out of the Asia Championship. The left-handed bowler had sustained this injury on Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka where they played two Test matches. The Asia Cup which is a dress rehearsal for the T20I World Cup is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year. With Shaheen ruled out, Pakistan is lacking a certain amount of fire in their bowling which might cost them the championship in the future.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is certainly in no mood to risk Shaheen and his fitness ahead of the T20I World Cup. Teams all around the globe will like to field their best possible eleven when they head into the marquee event which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. The PCB has been monitoring Shaheen's condition and has taken a huge step toward his recovery.

Afridi to undergo rehabilitation in London

According to the PCB, Shaheen will be treated in London and will go under all the required rehabilitation there. The cricket board is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he is at 100 percent before they head into the T20I World Cup. The star Pakistan bowler who missed the Asia Cup was spotted watching the Indo-Pak game from the stands at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Eyeing the T20I World Cup

The designated Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board Dr. Najeebullan Soomro on Monday confirmed that Shaheen's injury needs special care and treatment. He further added that it is in Shaheen's and the team's interest that he goes to London and completes his rehab. Dr. Soomro further added that he is extremely optimistic that Shaheen will return to full fitness by the time the World Cup starts.

