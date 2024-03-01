Shafali Verma credits 'slight change in mindset' to impressive outings in WPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shafali Verma.

Delhi Capitals' hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma has been a major contributor to the team's success in the ongoing season thus far. Capitals are at the top of the standings and are looking to go one step further than the previous season and for that to happen, Shafali needs to fire on all cylinders consistently.

The 20-year-old batter has already smashed two half-centuries in the season and they have come in winning causes. The Rohtak-born scored 64* against UP Warriorz and 50 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to announce herself in the season. She suffered a solitary failure in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.

Shafali credits her impressive beginning to the season to a "slight adjustment" in her mindset and wants to take it forward in the season.

"Last time in the WPL, I was getting out in the 30s or 40s. Those knocks taught me a lot.

I think because of that, now I want to convert a 30 or 40-run score into a 50 for the team and for myself," Verma told Jio Cinema.

"The main change is a slight adjustment in my mindset and I want to take this forward," she added.

Shafali also credited Delhi Capitals' skipper Meg Lanning for her rich vein of form and feels privileged to be batting with her.

"When a very experienced person is standing across from you, your body language changes on its own. Playing with a player like that and building partnerships is a great privilege in my opinion.

"She has changed the game with her batting," she mentioned.

Barring the season opener against the defending champions Mumbai Indians which went against them by the barest of margins, Capitals have looked solid. They brushed off the defeat by hammering UP Warriorz by nine wickets and defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 25 runs to win their second consecutive game.