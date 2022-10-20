Follow us on Image Source : ZIMBABWE CRICKET/TWITTER Team Zimbabwe

SCO vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Scotland vs Zimbabwe on TV, online in India

Scotland are set to lock horns with Zimbabwe in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup on Friday. In their previous matches, the West Indies team beat Zimbabwe and Team Ireland defeated Scotland. Both the teams will want to bounce back and register victory.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Scotland vs Zimbabwe match be played?

The match will be played on 21st October, Friday.

What is the venue for the Scotland vs Zimbabwe match?

The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

At what time will the Scotland vs Zimbabwe match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we live stream the Scotland vs Zimbabwe match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Scotland vs Zimbabwe match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brandon McMullen.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

