'Saw Sachin sir on big screen, wanted to impress him': Musheer Khan after breaking Indian legend's record

Mumbai's Musheer Khan slammed a record-breaking century in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2024 as he continued his brilliant time with the bat in the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. Following a double ton and a fifty in the quarterfinal and semifinal of the tournament, Musheer scored 136 in the title clash on day 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record while the Indian legend was in attendance at Wankhede for the final.

Notably, after his century, Musheer has opened up on his knock, crediting Sachin Tendulkar's presence helping him to play with motivation. "I did not even know that Sachin sir was here. But when I was batting on 60, I saw on him on the big screen and (thereon) I batted with the motivation that he is watching today and I have to impress sir," Musheer said after the knock.

The 19-year-old also opened up on his experience of batting alongside Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer. "I got to learn a lot during the partnerships. It is a matter of pride for me that I got to bat with two Test players, it becomes easier for me too. Everyone in their team was trying to get Ajju dada (Ajinkya Rahane) out and it becomes easier for me," Musheer said.

"It was a dream for me to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final. We (Iyer and Musheer) had a good partnership, we communicated well and (Iyer) bhai was insisting that we have to bat for a long period and take the game as far as we can," he added.

At 19 years and 14 days, Musheer has become the youngest batter for Mumbai to score a century in the final of the Ranji Trophy. He broke Sachin's 29-year-old record as the Master Blaster was 21 years old at the time of his 140 against Punjab in the 1994-95 final.

"When I was dropped from the Ranji Trophy (squad) last year, I got to learn a lot about the (need to) work on the technique. I have done a lot of preparations with Abbu, there still is a lot to do," Musheer said.

"There are some wickets where the ball keeps coming straight at you but one odd delivery cuts (from the pitch), hence I try to not let the bowler settle down and find the right spot to bowl at. "Risk is there in everything.

There is risk in defending too — what if there is a bat-pad situation to get out? But I have a lot of confidence with it; I have done a lot of preparation and practise by moving in the front," Musheer said.

"I am also ready for the bouncer. If someone bowls that, I can duck too. I move in the front but not with the intent to hit unless I get a half volley,” he added.