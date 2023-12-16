Sanju Samson returns, 12 players left out: Complete list of changes in India's squad for South Africa ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/GETTY Sanju Samson has returned to India's ODI squad for the first time since West Indies series for South Africa 2023

T20Is are done for the year and it's time to shift the focus back to the ODIs just for a few more days before Test cricket takes over. The BCCI made significant changes to the ODI side for the three-match series against South Africa starting December 17 in Johannesburg. Keeping in mind the workload management and form of certain players with one eye on the future, most of the World Cup 2023 squad has been rested apart from a few people including KL Rahul, who will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Among the inclusions, the most significant is of Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal, who both have been sidelined from the white-ball side in the recent past and would want to utilise the opportunity against the Proteas in every which way.

Here's the complete list of changes in India's ODI squad from World Cup 2023-

IN:

As many as 13 new additions are there in the ODI squad. Except for KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav, not a single World Cup squad member has been retained. Left-handed opener Sai Sudharsan has earned his maiden India call-up while the likes of Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rajat Patidar have been recalled. Rinku Singh, who has already made his place in the T20 side has also earned his maiden ODI call-up.It is going to be a young and inexperienced ODI team against South Africa with only a few veterans in the side.

OUT:

Since there are 13 additions, there are 12 omissions as well considering the current one is a 16-member squad. None of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and R Ashwin have been picked since they will be involved in the two Test matches. While Suryakumar Yadav has been left out after a disappointing World Cup campaign. Mohammed Shami, another name, not on the list is struggling with an ankle issue and is likely to be ruled out of the Tests as well.

India's ODI squad for South Africa series: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

Latest Cricket News