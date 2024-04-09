SA-W vs SL-W Live telecast: When and Where to watch ODI series for free in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa vs Sri Lanka

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and Sri Lanka is set to commence today (April 9). The two teams were involved in a thrilling T20I series with the visitors winning the series for the first time against the Proteas Women. In fact, Sri Lanka came from behind to win the second and third T20I by seven and four wickets respectively to seal the series.

They will now be keen on winning the ODI series as well for the first time against South Africa. The hosts, meanwhile, would want to make amends and improve their performance in the 50-over format post the disappointment in T20Is. The Proteas boast of some experienced and talented players in this format and they will be looking forward to winning this series avenging for the loss in the shortest form of the game.

As for the ODI series, the opening game is set to be played at the Buffalo Park in East London with the last two matches scheduled on April 13 and 17 respectively at Diamond Oval in Kimberley and Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

When and where to watch the SA vs SL ODI series?

Unfortunately, there is no live teleast of the matches between South Africa and Sri Lanka in India. However, the live streaming will be available on Fancode with fans needing to buy a pass to watch matches. Series pass will need them to pay 49 Rs to enjoy the live streaming of matches.

Squads

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sinalo Jafta(w), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Karabo Meso, Delmi Tucker, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Eliz-mari Marx, Tumi Sekhukhune

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi